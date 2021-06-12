Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $37,270,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

