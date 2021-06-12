Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DBOEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,049. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.3545 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

