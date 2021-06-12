Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
