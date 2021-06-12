Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

