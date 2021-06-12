Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 320.1% in May

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,400 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the May 13th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,398.0 days.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

