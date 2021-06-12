Diamond Price Down 3.7% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $18,581.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,604,564 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

