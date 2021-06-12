Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVBC stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

