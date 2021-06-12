Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

