Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,730 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $320.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.92.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

