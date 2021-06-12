Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,155 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $128,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,939.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $103,359.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

