DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 36,503 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$362.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.08.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.68 million. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

