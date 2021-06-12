Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $167,649,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 5,280,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,890,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

