dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMYI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

