Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $63,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 87,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

