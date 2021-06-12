DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 488,689 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

