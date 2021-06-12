Dovu Trading Down 9.7% This Week (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $2.31 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

