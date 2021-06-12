Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 57.7% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00753861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00084247 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

