DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 545,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. DURECT has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

