E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $440.86 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

