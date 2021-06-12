E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,174 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

