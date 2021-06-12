E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:DRE opened at $49.30 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

