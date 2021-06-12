E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

