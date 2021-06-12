Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.

EMN opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

