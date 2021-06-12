Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.