ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$8.76 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

