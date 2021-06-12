Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 185,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 369,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £47.10 million and a PE ratio of -23.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.88.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

