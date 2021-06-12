Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.50. The company had a trading volume of 721,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.43. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

