Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIX. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.97 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

