Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Friday. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

