Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,503.43

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $98,503.43 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.94 or 0.06697531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00154893 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,831,910 coins and its circulating supply is 45,780,578 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.