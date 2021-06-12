Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 million, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

