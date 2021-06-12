Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

