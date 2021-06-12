Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upped their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.