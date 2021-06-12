Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $775,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

