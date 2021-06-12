Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $890,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

