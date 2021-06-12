Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 138 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

