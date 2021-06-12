Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.