Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $59,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,967 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,749 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

