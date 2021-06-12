Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.10 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.15.

ERJ opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

