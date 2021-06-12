Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) announced a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.05.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

