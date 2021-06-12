Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENRFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

