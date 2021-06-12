Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005544 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $82.96 million and $417,594.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00222758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,875,688 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

