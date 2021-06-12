Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $741.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 198.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

