Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 940,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

