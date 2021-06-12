Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,724,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.