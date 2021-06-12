Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

