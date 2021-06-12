Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Shares of EPAC opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
