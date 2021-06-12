Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 379.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

