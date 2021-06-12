ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.20 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.31 ($13.31).

ETR ENI opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.74. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.27.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

