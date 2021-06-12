Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Decreased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

