Ensign Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Raymond James has a “MARKET PERFORM” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

