Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $53.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59.

